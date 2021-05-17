Fenway to be at full capacity starting May 29

"We are excited see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead," the Red Sox CEO said

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, which will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity. The announcement from the Red Sox includes all baseball games and concerts throughout the summer.

Fenway seats 37,731 fans when sold out.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy thanked Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Boston Mayor Kim Janey, and health officials in a statement Monday, saying they have been "extraordinary partners guiding us every step of the way."

“A year ago, the Governor and his team set forth a roadmap for the safe reopening of the Commonwealth. It is because of the administration’s steadfast leadership and intentional planning that we are now able to lift restrictions and limits put into place over 15 months ago to keep our community safe," Kennedy said.

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccinations and is on track to meet our goal of vaccinating 4 million people by June.



Effective May 29: All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. The mask order will be rescinded.



“In the City of Boston, Mayor Janey’s leadership has made this day possible. Less than two months into her tenure, she has overseen the safe return to normal operations in our city," he continued. We are excited [to] see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead.”

Massachusetts' latest update to the reopening plan includes lifting the state's mask mandate for those fully vaccinated, in line with the U.S. CDC's guidance released last week. Face coverings will still be required for anyone taking public transportation.