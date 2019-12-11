SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Dustin Pedroia is hoping to return to the Boston Red Sox next year after playing in just nine games during the past two seasons because of his injured left knee.

"Every indication I've gotten is that he's feeling good and intending on playing," Chaim Bloom, Boston's new chief baseball officer, said Monday after arriving at the annual general managers meetings.

The 36-year-old second baseman lives in nearby Chandler, and Bloom has exchanged texts in the hope of setting up a meeting.

"I know he's working pretty hard to make sure he's in as good a shape as possible," Bloom said. "But mostly, certainly for me, a lot of it is going to be just getting to know him. Knowing his importance here and to this organization, wanted to make sure to build a rapport with him as quickly as I could."

Before he was a Red Sox star, Dustin Pedroia was a top prospect in Portland Dustin Pedroia came to Portland as a shortstop, but because of a glut of talent at the position in the Red Sox system, he had to convert to 2nd base. He was already well on his way during fielding practice on April 7, 2005. Beyond this interview on April 7, 2005, it was a habit for Dustin Pedroia to wear his hat that low during his time in Portland with the Sea Dogs. The talent that would make Dustin Pedroia a star in Boston was already evident to Sea Dogs fans as they watched him belt a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. With Red Sox General Manager Theo Epstein watching from the stands at Hadlock Field in Portland, Dustin Pedroia picked a good time to drive a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. The home run Dustin Pedroia hit against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005 was his third of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs. Brandon Moss was the first Sea Dogs teammate to give Dustin Pedroia a high five after his two-run homer in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. Dustin Pedroia embraces the adulation of Sea Dogs fans with open arms after hitting a home run in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005.

A four-time All-Star and the 2008 AL MVP, Pedroia has been slowed since a slide into his surgically repaired left knee at second base by Baltimore's Manny Machado on April 21, 2017. Pedroia had left knee surgery on Oct. 25, 2017, and was limited to three big league games in May 2018 and six this April, including four at second.

His contract includes salaries of $13 million next year and $12 million in 2021, and he counts for $13.28 million toward Boston's luxury tax payroll.