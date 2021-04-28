Say 'Happy Mother's Day' with free Red Sox tickets

For Mother’s Day, the Boston Red Sox are selecting 10 lucky moms to win an all-expenses-paid ‘Mom’s Night Out at Fenway Park’

BOSTON — Nothing says, “I love you, Mom” like a free trip to Fenway Park.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Boston Red Sox are asking fans to tell them why their mom deserves an all-expenses-paid trip to Fenway for a night of baseball.

The Red Sox will pick 10 lucky moms to win the “Mom’s Night Out at Fenway Park” package, which includes two tickets to the game against the Oakland Athletics on either Tuesday, May 11, or Wednesday, May 12.

Winners will also get free parking, a $100 gift card to the team store, and will get dinner in the Dell Technologies Club at Fenway.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, May 5. Click here to enter.