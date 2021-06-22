Red Sox's Chris Sale to pitch at Hadlock Field Tuesday

Chris Sale looks like he's one step closer to returning for the Red Sox as he has the bullpen at Hadlock Field in Portland booked for Tuesday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Maine — Red Sox's Chris Sale will pitch at Hadlock Field in Portland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Portland Sea Dogs' VP Chris Cameron.

The left-hander Sale, threw about 40 pitches Friday during a bullpen session at Triple-A Worcester and looked no worse for wear as he continues his rehab from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, per Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

The event at Hadlock Field is not open to the public, but NEWS CENTER Maine will be there. Stay tuned for coverage.

Sale tossed 40 pitches and said he felt great. He had a righty and lefty stand in and one batter walked away saying “filthy.” — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 18, 2021