Red Sox's Chris Sale to pitch at Hadlock Field Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — Red Sox's Chris Sale will pitch at Hadlock Field in Portland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Portland Sea Dogs' VP Chris Cameron.
The left-hander Sale, threw about 40 pitches Friday during a bullpen session at Triple-A Worcester and looked no worse for wear as he continues his rehab from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, per Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
The event at Hadlock Field is not open to the public, but NEWS CENTER Maine will be there. Stay tuned for coverage.