BOSTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The curse of the Great Bambino has not only ended, the Boston Red Sox have obliterated it.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know the Red Sox won their ninth World Series Sunday with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Within minutes of the win, Sox fans everywhere wanted to know when they would be able to celebrate with the duck boats.

The duck boat procession will carry the World Series winners through the streets of downtown Boston Wednesday, October 31. The parade begins at 11 a.m., rain or shine. The City of Boston is anticipating hundreds of thousands of revelers will fill the streets.

The parade begins on Boylston Street by Fenway Park, continuing down Boylston to the Boston Common, where it will take a left onto Tremont Street. It will continue up Tremont to Cambridge and end at Staniford Street.

Weather is expected to be fair for the event but if you want to enjoy the parade from the cozy comfort of your home or office, make sure to watch our live stream on Facebook, Twitter, on our website and app.

Looking good for the @RedSox parade in Boston tomorrow. @newscentermaine will be there all day! pic.twitter.com/o27LgmWI7L — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) October 30, 2018

For more information about parking restrictions visit the City of Boston website.

