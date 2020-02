BOSTON — The head of baseball's union says the holdup in the trade that would send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is unfair to the players involved.

Players' association boss Tony Clark says the leak of medical records is unethical and the delay is a reminder about how unfair the process is to the players.

The Sox have a pending deal to send Betts and lefty David Price to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol.