(USA TODAY Sports) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has taken issue with President Donald Trump questioning the death toll from Hurricane Maria and turning it into a political issue.

"To be tweeting about 3,000 people and being efficient, it's actually disrespectful for my country," Cora said, according to Masslive.com. "We see it that way. I know he probably doesn't feel that way."

Cora, who this season became just the second native of Puerto Rico to manage in the major leagues, said the emphasis should be put on the suffering the island's people went through.

With another fierce storm bearing down on the Atlantic Coast, President Trump has frequently praised his administration's response to Maria. He tweeted Thursday morning that independent estimates of around 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico from last September's hurricane were exaggerated.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

And in a second tweet he blamed the increased death toll on Democrats "in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico."

During last season's playoffs when Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros, he and several other Puerto Rico natives on the team could only watch from afar as their friends and families were caught in the eye of the storm.

With the Astros and after he was named manager of the Red Sox, Cora has been part of several charitable missions to provide assistance to hurricane victims.

