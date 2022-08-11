I'll take some Raising Cane's chicken fingers with a side of MVPeña, please!

Customers who order in the drive-thru Monday afternoon will get a chance to meet World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Get ready for a traffic jam on the Gulf Freeway Monday afternoon!

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Nov. 8.

The World Series MVP will be taking lunch orders in the drive-thru from 12 to 1 p.m. during his side hustle at the Raising Cane's at 7009 Gulf Freeway.

Fans camped out at Houston-area Academy stores this week for a chance to meet other Astros, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman.

So if you're driving on the Gulf Freeway Monday, here's fair warning that Peña power fans will probably head there in droves for the chance to meet him.