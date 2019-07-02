PORTLAND, Maine — Portland native Ryan Flaherty has signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians, which includes an invitation to spring training camp, the organization announced Thursday.

The Indians plan to use the Deering High School grad as a utility option, per an MLB beat writer's report, since he has made double-digit appearances at all four infield positions and both sides of the outfield over his career.

In addition to Flaherty, the Indians also signed All-Star journeyman catcher Dioner Navarro to a minor league deal.

Flaherty was picked in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. He played four seasons in the organization before being selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the Orioles in 2011. Flaherty played six seasons in Baltimore. Over 452 games, he had a .215 BA with 35 HR and 128 RBI.

After becoming a free agent a year ago in February 2018, Flaherty signed a minor league contract with the Phillies but was released the following month. Days later, the Braves signed Flaherty to a one-year deal. He complied a .217 BA with 2 HR and 13 RBI in 81 games for Atlanta.