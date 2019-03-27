After an offseason filled with more questions than any other in recent memory, the Cleveland Indians' finally have some answers when it comes to their Opening Day roster.

The calendar necessitated them.

On Wednesday -- one day before the team's season opener at the Minnesota Twins -- the Indians announced their 25-man roster for Opening Day. Although their weren't many surprises -- especially given the recent injuries suffered by Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis -- perhaps the most notable news of the Indians' roster release is that infielder/designated hitter Hanley Ramirez has made the team.

A 3-time All-Star, Ramirez signed a minor league contract with Cleveland toward the start of Spring Training. The 35-year-old has not played in a Major League game since being released by the Boston Red Sox on May 25, 2018.

As recently as last week, Ramirez's spot on the Indians' roster -- and Major League career -- seemed to be in question. Ramirez, however, finished an initially shaky Spring Training with a strong showing down the stretch and could provide some pop in the middle of a Cleveland lineup currently lacking Lindor, who hit 38 home runs a season ago.

“The hope is the middle-of-the-order-type bat,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Ramirez earlier this spring. “We need to let him settle in first. He played a little winter ball. He said he’s been hitting and stuff, but he’s mid-30s. He hasn’t played a lot, so we need to let him get his legs under him, get some repetition."

Cleveland Indians slugger Hanley Ramirez hits a pop fly during the second inning of a spring-training game against the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Ross D. Franklin

Per Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the Indians' Opening Day roster will be as follows:

Starting pitchers

Corey Kluber

Trevor Bauer

Carlos Carrasco

Mike Clevinger

Shane Bieber

Relief pitchers

Brad Hand

Adam Cimber

Neil Ramirez

Tyler Olson

Oliver Perez

Dan Otero

Jon Edwards

Outfielders

Jake Bauers

Leonys Martin

Greg Allen

Tyler Naquin

Jordan Luplow

Infielders

Jose Ramirez

Hanley Ramirez

Carlos Santana

Max Moroff

Eric Stamets

Brad Miller

Catchers

Roberto Perez

Kevin Plawecki

The Indians will kick off the 2019 season on Thursday when they face the Minnesota Twins at 4:10 p.m. ET.