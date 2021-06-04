Reports: Coors Field to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game

With the league moving the 2021 game from Atlanta in response to a new voter law, multiple reports say the game will be played in Denver.

DENVER — For the first time since 1998, the MLB All-Star Game will be played at Coors Field in Denver this season according to multiple reports on Monday night.

The league announced last week the game would be moved out of Atlanta in response to a new law in Georgia that restricts voting rights.

Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reported the news first on his Twitter, which was confirmed shortly after by Buster Olney of ESPN. The Associated Press, citing sources, confirmed the news as well.

9NEWS reached out to Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, the Rockies and MLB for confirmation.

Polis' office released the following statement to 9NEWS on the possibility:

“Like so many Coloradans, I’m excited and hopeful that Major League Baseball makes the best decision and formally chooses to play the 2021 All-Star game in Denver. It would be good for baseball and good for Colorado.”

Hancok's office said something similar:

“We are excited about the possibility of hosting the All Star Game and are awaiting MLB’s decision.”

On Sunday night, Polis' office released the following statement to 9NEWS:

“The Governor knows that Colorado is the best home for the All-Star Game, especially because Colorado also has strong laws that enable voters to cast their legal ballots any way they choose including through mail or in person. The Governor will be burning up the phones the next few days to see if there is an opening to bring the All-Star game to Denver.”

The Rockies and Colorado last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998 and were not scheduled to host in the coming years.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.