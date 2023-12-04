Rockies mascot Dinger tackled while dancing for crowd

Denver police are investigating the incident as an assault that happened at a home game at Coors Field against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — In what has to be a first in Denver sports history, Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger was tackled while dancing on top of the team's dugout during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field Monday.

Undaunted, the beloved mascot quickly popped back up and showed the home crowd he was OK.

The Denver Police Department said they're investigating the incident as an assault and are working with the Rockies to identify the assailant.

The Rockies have not responded to 9NEWS' request for comment.

Dinger, a purple triceratops, has been the Rockies' official mascot since his debut on April 16, 1994. The team went with a dinosaur as its mascot because fossil fragments were found during the construction of Coors Field.

While the bones were never identified as a specific species, triceratops fossils have been found in the area.

A bobblehead of Dinger that was released in 2014 to commemorate his 20th birthday is preserved in a collection at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Check out the history of Dinger in the video below.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.