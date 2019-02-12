CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Indians have acquired veteran catcher Sandy León in a trade from the Red Sox.

Cleveland sent minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista to Boston on Monday for the 30-year-old León, who has split his eight-year major league career between Boston and Washington. León batted just .192 last season in 65 games for the Red Sox, but he's been ranked among the AL's best defensive catchers.

To make room on their roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment.

A switch-hitter, León has a .221 career batting average with 25 home runs and 123 RBIs in 392 games. When he's been behind the plate, Boston's pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA.

The 22-year-old Bautista went 1-1 with a 7.79 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Indians in Arizona Rookie League in 2019.