Cleveland Indians to officially become Cleveland Guardians on Friday, Nov. 19; Team store to open with new gear

The Cleveland Guardians will continue their transition to their new name on Friday when they open their new team store at Progressive Field.
In addition to launching the first official Guardians gear, the franchise formerly known as the Cleveland Indians will begin its online transition to its new name with new handles for the following social media platforms:
- Snapchat
- YouTube
The Guardians Team Store will be open at 9 a.m. on Friday and stocked with official Guardians apparel and souvenirs. Guardians gear will be made available for purchase elsewhere beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Additionally, the Guardians Team Store will have free donuts, coffee, raffle prizes and a gift to the first 50 shoppers on Friday. The team store will remain closed through Nov. 18 in preparation for Friday's launch.
The Indians' official transition to the Guardians' name comes more than a year after the franchise first announced that it was exploring a potential name change. After announcing last December that it would, in fact, be changing its name, the team announced in July 2021 that it would be adopting the Guardians' name following the conclusion of the 2021 season.
The Indians' transition to Guardians hit a roadblock when the franchise was sued by the city's professional roller derby team, which is also known as the Cleveland Guardians. Earlier this week, both the baseball franchise and roller derby team announced that they have reached a settlement that will allow both entities to use the name moving forward.