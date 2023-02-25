Major League Baseball's new pitch clock rules made its presence felt early -- as the Atlanta Braves kicked off their spring training against the Boston Red Sox.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Well, that didn't take long.

Major League Baseball's new pitch clock rules made its presence felt early -- as the Atlanta Braves kicked off their spring training against the Boston Red Sox.

The Braves made a valiant comeback in the bottom of the 9th, putting up three runs to tie the game at 6-6 with an opportunity to win the game with the bases loaded and two outs.

Cal Conley stepped into the box -- a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft and a non-roster invitee to camp. The count was full on Conley when the home plate ump deemed that he was not ready to go in the batter's box with eight seconds left on the pitch clock. Thus -- a violation of the rule, an automatic strike resulting in a strikeout and the game ending in a 6-6 tie.

>>Take a look at the full sequence here:

Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Bases loaded. Full count. The dream scenario. And ... Cal Conley didn't get set in the batter's box with 8 seconds left on the pitch clock.



Umpire calls an automatic strike. At-bat over. Inning over. This is the new reality. pic.twitter.com/Bv5k2xJ06j — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2023

Here are how the new MLB pitch clock rules are laid out: