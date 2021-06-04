Red Sox unveil Boston Marathon-inspired uniforms, departing from traditional style

In the first collaboration with Nike, MLB unveiled the “City Connect” series, meant to push the boundaries of uniform design

BOSTON — For nearly a century, the Boston Red Sox have donned their classic white uniforms with red lettering, crowned with the iconic “B” on navy ballcaps. In 2021, Major League Baseball (MLB) in collaboration with Nike is embracing change, unveiling a yellow and powder blue alternative uniform for the Sox.

The uniforms are inspired by Patriots’ Day and the Boston Marathon. According to the MLB, the uniforms are designed to capture “the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and the unique bond between the club and the city of Boston.”

The Red Sox are the first of seven teams who will wear the uniforms in the series, called “City Connect,” throughout the 2021 season. The series with Nike is “an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of a weekend that is uniquely Boston,” Red Sox EVP/CMO Adam Grossman said in a release. “The departure from our traditional style pays homage to that iconic weekend, and recognizes Boston’s boldness, culture and creativity.”

The alternative Red Sox’s uniforms will be work on April 17 and 18 when they play the Chicago White Sox. The white B Strong jerseys and Boston Strong patches will be worn on April 19, which have been worn annually since the marathon bombings 2013.

Nike was inspired by the marathon finish line while designing the uniforms, Nike senior designer Wil Green said according to ESPN.

According to ESPN, the other teams participating in the series include the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPNS reports every team in the MLB is expected to have a City Connect series uniform by the end of the 2023 season. Teams will work directly with Nike to create uniforms that fit the personality and community of each city.