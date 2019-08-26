CHICAGO — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is out of the starting lineup because of tightness in his back.

Rizzo left Saturday's 7-2 loss to Washington in the fifth inning. Rizzo has a history of back issues, but manager Joe Maddon says the tightness is in a different spot this time.

The Cubs are off Monday before beginning a three-game series at the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Chicago also placed reliever Derek Holland on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa before Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Holland is out with a bruised left wrist. He got struck by a comebacker during Wednesday's 12-11 victory against San Francisco.