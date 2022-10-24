NEW YORK — Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was named the most valuable player of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
The Houston Astros completed the sweep of the Yankees with a 6-5 win in Game 4 on Sunday.
Peña tallied six hits in the series, including two homers and two doubles, while hitting out of the two-hole.
His three-run homer in Game 4 tied the game in the third inning. He also homered in Game 1.
Houston will open the World Series at home Friday night against Bryce Harper and the wild-card Philadelphia Phillies, who beat San Diego earlier in the day to close out the best-of-seven NLCS in five games.
It was the first time both pennants were decided on the same day since 1992.
After losing to Atlanta in last year's World Series, Houston earned the fifth pennant in franchise history and another chance at its second World Series championship.