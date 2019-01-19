MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — You know you’re a dedicated fan when you designate a part of your house for football memorabilia. Sean and Danielle Garneau's red room in Mechanic Falls isn't filled with Patriots stuff -- these two are all about the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It was those Chiefs teams from the early 60's and 70's that really drew me in," says Sean. He hopped on the chiefs’ bandwagon as a child and never hopped off. When Danielle married Sean, she accepted his passion and adopted his team.

The two started travelling to Chiefs’ training camp together in 2005. The trip is now an annual tradition.

“It’s become such a big part of our lives," says Danielle. "We’ve made friends with a lot of the players.”

They have Sean’s artistic talent to thank for that. He draws caricatures of his favorite coaches and players and brings them along on visits to Kansas City.

“I think 2008 was the first caricature I did,' says Sean. "I bring them to Kansas City and the players sign them. The players liked it, so I ended up making copies and giving a copy to each player.”

Sean now has a wall covered with 35 autographed works of art. Danielle also has a creative side—she makes scrapbooks, and she even made a special photo album for punter Dustin Colquitt, one of her favorite players.

Colquitt makes a point to visit his Maine friends every time they show up.

“He says, 'Oh my Maine wife is here!'" laughs Danielle. "I had a t-shirt made that says, 'I love how my husband understands how I feel about Dustin Colquitt.'”

Danielle is not afraid to wear that shirt or other Chiefs gear in Maine ahead of the AFC Championship. The Garneaus will be waving the KC flag from home, in the middle of Patriots nation, cheering on the team they’ve bonded with.

“Some of these players are like family," Danielle says. "It may sound a little bizarre but it’s true after all these years.”