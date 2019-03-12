PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners are collecting socks and underwear donations during the months of December and January - and they're offering an incentive. Fans can earn a Mariners weekday ticket by bringing five items to any home game. The community collection program will benefit Preble Street Teen Services.

"We're humbled by the support the Maine Mariners are providing to youth at Preble Street," said Preble Street Community Engagement Director Dan D'Ippolito. "Every donation to Preble Street Teen Services supports young people on their journey to stability, and we know firsthand that a seemingly simple garment can greatly impact the health and dignity of a person experiencing homelessness."

The Mariners have four home games in December and seven in January. There will be other events at the Cross Insurance Center during that time and donations are encouraged and will be accepted, but Mariners weekday game vouchers will only be offered at Mariners games.

In the months of February and March, the program will switch to book donations for Ronald McDonald House. However, they will continue collecting underwear for Preble Street Teen Services during the Feb. 8th game.

On Saturday, Dec. 7th will be the second annual Teddy Bear Toss during the Mariners' home game against the Adirondack Thunder. Fans are encouraged to throw stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Maine goal, with proceeds going to local fire departments.

RELATED: Home is where the Hart is for Maine Mariners

RELATED: Hart monitor spikes repeatedly in lively week for Mariners' resident Mainer

RELATED: Mariners salute the NHL referee with a Maine pedigree