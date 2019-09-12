PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners are rallying around one of their own and helping to raise awareness for a rare cancer that has touched the team.

Ted Hart of Cumberland is the only Maine native on the Mariner's roster. Hart's little cousin, four-year-old Hunter Barr of Falmouth, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor called DIPG. It is highly aggressive and extremely difficult to treat.

Because of its rarity, there is a lack of research and funding to help find an effective treatment for this type of cancer. Hart hopes talking about Hunter's story will spread awareness and raise money to fight the disease.

"Hunter is a huge Mariners fan and a big hockey and golf fan, and I definitely think about him before games and I want to push a little harder for him," says Hart. "There hasn't been much work done in the last 30 years on this disease. It is good to see a lot of people donate and spread some awareness, so hopefully they can find a cure."

The Mariners gave a signed stick to Hunter and hope to do more for him in the future.

A link to a Go Fund Me account set up for Hunter's non-covered medical expenses can be found by clicking here.

After a week of working with an expert team of doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital, Hunter has returned home to Maine as his family determines appropriate treatment through radiation and available clinical trials.

