x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Man to plead guilty in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

Prosecutors say Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, a New England Patriots Super Bowl LI ring, created after the 38-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, is seen at the Super Bowl Rings exhibit in Indianapolis. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has donated his Super Bowl LI championship ring to an auction that raises money to provide meals for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

LOS ANGELES — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family will plead guilty to fraud.

Federal prosecutors say the plea agreement with Scott Spina Jr. was filed Monday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say in 2017, Spina bought a Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a Patriots player who then left the team.

Spina sold it and used the player's information to buy three more with “Brady" engraved on them, saying they were gifts for Brady's baby. Prosecutors say Spina then sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.

Related Articles

In Other News

Sunrise