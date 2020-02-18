DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The Daytona 500 is considered the "Super Bowl" of NASCAR racing. With so much on the line, it can be one of the most dangerous races as well.

Racing fans felt that on Monday as they watched driver Ryan Newman get into a fiery crash. Two people who saw the wreck up close were West Durham couple Evan and Lindsey Beaulieu. The two were spectators at the Daytona 500.

"As soon as it happened, you just knew the wreck was bad," Evan said.

The couple says the rowdy Daytona crowd went quiet when Ryan Newman's car crashed on the track.

"Your heart just sinks," Lindsey said. "There was just silence."

Modern safety precautions in NASCAR make accidents as serious as Newman's rare.

Evan says, "We're so used to seeing the driver climb out, and everything just is fine. These cars are so safe nowadays."

Evan has raced competitively for most of his life. As the wife of a driver, Lindsey says watching the crash hit close to home.

"My first thought is, I hope his kids, his family is ok," Lindsey said. "All you can do is pray. I'm getting goosebumps now because you don't want to see your loved one go through anything like that, it's horrific."

It has been 19 years since the last fatal NASCAR crash. Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, 2001.

Evan says Earnhardt's death prompted NASCAR to increase safety measures. "The thing about Earnhardt's death that everyone has touched on is the safety measures they've brought along since his death, there's been a lot that's gone on since his death."

"Safety is never finished," Evan said. "Basically that's the whole motto of this weekend, safety is never finished. There's always something that is unforeseen that can happen."

Newman's team, Roush Fenway, released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying "he is awake and speaking with family and doctors," at while being treated at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

