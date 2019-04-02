PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of hardy New England fans lined up early to get their Super Bowl gear at Dick's Sporting Goods Monday morning.

One man said it was his 12th time waking up to get gear at the store after a New England team's victory.

RELATED: Patriots, Tom Brady win record-tying sixth Super Bowl

"I'm a huge Boston sports fan," Peter Cummings said. "I love it when they win the championships."

Cummings said he was getting a shirt for his 11-year-old grandson to wear to Tuesday's duck boat parade in Boston.

Some people were loading up carts with the 'Champions' apparel, including shirts, hats and even special Tom Brady socks.

Others were receiving text messages from home with special requests for swag.

The basic t-shirt averaged around $35.

"I wanted to get a shirt before they sold out," Drew Blais said. "I didn't want to be an upset kid!"

Blais went with his dad and sister to stock up on some shirts. Dressed in a signed TB12 jersey, he said he plans to go Tuesday's parade in his new shirt.

Some of the stores had extended hours after Sunday night's victory. The South Portland store opened at 6 a.m.

RELATED: All the records set during Super Bowl 53

The was fitting given Sunday night's historic win was the Patriots' sixth ring, sixth Lombardi trophy, and...

"This is history in the making," Cummings said.

The City of Boston is set to hold its traditional duck boat victory parade for the team at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.