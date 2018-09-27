ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The 2-1 Maine Black Bears travel to Yale this Saturday looking for their first ever win against the Bulldogs.

There are many factors that have lead to the team's success so far this season, including performances from two Maine-born starters.

"It's been a dream of mine to play here since I was a little kid," says Gunnar Docos.

Docos came to Maine as a walk on. The sophomore offensive lineman put in the hard work day after day, and his coached noticed.

"They gave me an opportunity to start so I took it, and I am going to try to do the best I can," says Docos.

He's not the only Mainer making an impact on UMaine team. Through three games, Red Shirt Junior running back Joe Fitpatrick hss rushed for 199 yards and a touchdown. Getting in the Maine end zone was a special feeling for the former Cheverus star and Gartorade Player of the Year.

"I felt like I did in high school where I was running with a lot of confidence," says Fitzpatrick. "I had a lot of confidence in the guys up front. I do take a lot of pride in being able to play here and contribute. This was definitely the right fit."

It's not easy to land a starting role on a DI team. Head Coach Joe Harasymiak says plenty of Mainers have tried in the past.

"For the guys from Maine, not everyone makes it," Harasymiak says. "I think that's something that gets overlooked. We always talk about Trevor Bates and these guys that certainly are high level, but there's a lot of young men that come here and don't make it because it is too hard."

Coach says both Docos and Fitzpatrick put in the work-- on the field, in the weight room and in their daily lives-- to earn their spots on the UMaine Roster.

"Those two are examples... especially Gunnar," says Harasymiak. "He has earned everything he's gotten. He came in here and he was a little overweight. He lost the weight. He's put on muscle. He's just really committed to the process, and it's just nice to see someone see the results."

"I just try to come out and work as hard as I can every day," says Docos. "I'm hoping me coming here and starting will give hope to kids in small towns around Maine and they'll want to come here and try to start as well."

UMaine heads to Yale to face the Bulldogs on Saturday, September 29. Kick off is at 1 p.m.

