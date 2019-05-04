PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs were back in action Thursday night, and Mainers showed out in full force.

The home opener brought out some first timers to Hadlock field, like Peter Carver.

"Last game I went to was when I was a kid. I was five years old at Fenway. And now I'm here," Carver said.

The Higgins family never misses the kickoff of Sea Dogs season.

"It’s something we started when he was a baby. It just became a tradition for us. I grew up around here, (my son is) wearing my jacket from the 90s, back when the Sea Dogs were run by the Marlins, so this has always been what I’ve done, and now I’m bringing my family," said Stephen Higgins.

The wind and cold didn’t keep folks away.

"This field is amazing. There’s no bad seat in the place," Carver said.

Mackenzie Higgins said, "I’m wearing a sweater and a sweatshirt. I’m ready."