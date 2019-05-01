PORTLAND, Maine — The Mariners were in town Friday night taking on Brampton and looking for their sixth straight win at home.

Maine had a 2-1 lead after one, but then goalie Brandon Halverson was put to work. Brampton scored three times in the second and added one more for good measure in the third period to win 5-2. Halverson had 24 saves in the loss.

The Mariners look for redemption against Brampton tomorrow night at the Cross Arena at 6, and it's throwback night! Fans are encouraged to wear their old Mainers jerseys.