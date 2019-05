BOSTON, Massachusetts — Right before game one of the Stanley Cup Finals, the streets outside the TD Garden were painted black and gold.

Fans dressed in Bruins jerseys, hats and more for "Fan Fest," where games and a live stream of the Bruins pre-game shows were set up.

The last time the B's were this close to raising Lord Stanley's Cup was in 2013 when they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in the finals. It's been eight years since Boston has won the trophy.