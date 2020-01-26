ASPEN, Colo. — A Mainer competing at the 2020 X Games in Aspen, Colorado is coming home with some hardware.

Brandon Dudley won the silver medal in the Para Snow BikeCross event. He was 15 seconds behind the winner, defending champion Doug Henry.

Dudley has beat incredible odds to get back on the track. About four years ago, the Kingfield native was paralyzed from the waist down following a dirt bike accident. He broke his neck, back and injured his spinal cord.

A few months after the accident, he competed in the 2018 Aspen Snow BikeCross Adaptive demo and came in second, and was invited to Aspen in 2019 to compete in Para Snow BikeCross.

