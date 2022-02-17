'World's oldest Pats fan,' recently recognized by Patriots organization, has died

Mainer Myrtle Milledge, 106, passed away on Tuesday.

MEXICO, Maine — (The above video aired on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022)

Myrtle Milledge, the world's oldest Pats fan, has died.

Last week, she was recognized by the Patriots organization with a jersey with her name and age on it. She also got a letter personally signed by team owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft with the message, "We are all Patriots."

In May of 2019, she was the grand marshal of a Patriots parade in Rumford to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

According to her obituary, Milledge was born on Dec. 26, 1915, and graduated from Mexico High School in 1934. She then married her husband, Frederick Milledge, in 1936 and had four children.