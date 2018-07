ROCKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Maine Women's Amateur kicked off in Rockland on Monday, and a few young players lead the field after the first round of play.

18-year-old Bailey Plourde out of Samoset and 17-year-old Jordan Laplume from Dunegrass Golf Club are tied for first, both finishing with a three-over 76. Carolyn Langevin of Portland Country Club is the next closest, closing the day with a 79 (+6).

Round two is Tuesday, and a winner will be crowned on Wednesday.

