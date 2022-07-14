Maine teen inspires women and girls to get excited about sailing

Victoria Wahlig, 14, said she believes some women and girls are discouraged from joining the sport. She's working to change that.

MAINE, Maine — The open waters off Maine's coast lends itself to the sport of sailing.

"Maiden Maine" was a free event that paired women and girls primarily from underrepresented backgrounds with experienced sailors.

The event happened at SailMaine Community Sailing Center in Portland. One of the goals was to get more women and girls excited about the sport of sailing by giving them exposure to the discipline and enjoying Casco Bay from the water.

"It's both a physical sport and a strategic sport. Some people will call it chest on the water, because it also uses your mind, not just your body. So it gives you a lot of different skills," Victoria Wahlig, 14, said.

Wahlig said she finds herself being one of the only women in teams when competing or training.

"Well, in the teams that I've been in all around New England, I always see boys on the team. And it's just so much more fun -- there's much more camaraderie when there are girls on the team," Wahlig said.

For Victoria, sailing is her passion.

"I think I was on my first boat since I could walk really, and then I got into racing and doing it more in that kind of way when I was around 6 years old," Whalig explained.

Whalig said she believes some women and girls are discouraged from joining the sport because of the misconception that sailing is a male-dominant sport.

"I think is seems really intimidating and people don't know how to get out there," her mother, Jennifer Wahlig, said.

"Just showing them that it gives them a community and that it doesn't have to be stressful, you don't have to be racing," the teen said. "You just want to get out there and have fun."

Sailing is a physically demanding sport but one that teaches strategy, teamwork, endurance, mental toughness, among other skills.

"To be in control of a boat can sometimes be a little hard, and you go through all these tough situations, and it leaves you coming out a lot more confident, feeling much better about your ability to do things," Wahlig said.

Her mission to encourage more women and girls to participate in sailing is ongoing. With support from SailMaine, she said anyone at any age can try the sport.

"People again realizing that they have access, and that it's fairly cost-effective, we also have grant-funded programs," Susan Viets, adult and offshore program director for SailMaine, said. "We are very interested in getting everyone who wants to be on the water...on the water."

All the gear that you need to sail can be provided at SailMaine, and they have different program options, too.

"The confidence that you built sailing, becomes confidence with others, confidence with anything hands-on," Viets said. "and seeing it grow and build and become really a highlight and a signature program for what we do here at Sail Maine."