NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — To compete in freestyle football, all you physically need is a ball and your body. Mentally, you need patience, persistence, and most importantly, creativity.

"I really take pride in originality," says 16-year-old freestyler Patrick Shaw. "You do what you want, and don't try and copy others."

That's how Shaw became the U.S. men's freestyle champion and advanced to Super Ball 2019, the international freestyle championship in Prague. His performance there earned him worldwide respect.

"I was ranked twenty-fifth out of more than 500 people in the world," says Shaw. "I was more than happy with that."

It's not just other freestyle athletes who are taking notice of Shaw's talents, Samsung Mobile saw his skills decided to feature him in a cell phone commercial.

All that recognition hasn't gone to Shaw's head. The high school junior still makes time for teen stuff and plays soccer and basketball for Waynflete. It's a lot to juggle, but he's used to doing that.

"My friends at school, my parents, my soccer coach, they all support me so much," says Shaw.

That makes it easier to work on new moves and build a freestyle fan base.

"I'm really trying to grow the sport because I want to push my own level. Growing the community is one of my goals as well," Shaw says.

With about 7,000 Instagram followers and counting, he's doing just that and quickly becoming a freestyle star.