SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Not many people from Maine can say they've played in a World Series. A group of 13 years old are about to join that elite group.

The Greater Portland 13U team got a police escort out of town on its way to the Babe Ruth World Series in Arkansas. Players are representing not just Maine, but all of New England.

The team is made up of athletes from Portland, Falmouth, Windham, Scarborough, and South Portland. Some of the kids were on last's years the South Portland little league team that was just one game away from an appearance in the Little League World Series. This year, they were confident they could get the job done.

"We just can up short last year so we had the experience to get back here," says Andrew Heffernan of South Portland. We knew we weren't going to come in second place twice."

Head Coach Jim Poole says to his knowledge, no babe Ruth team from Maine has won a World Series. The kids will try their best to change that during the tournament that begins on Thursday, August 9.

