Maine Sports Hall of Famer Travis Roy has died, The Boston Globe reports

Paralyzed athlete and motivational speaker Travis Roy of Maine has died from complications from his paralysis, The Boston Globe reports.

As a kid growing up in Yarmouth, Roy dreamed of playing Division One hockey, playing in the NHL, and then playing in the Olympics.

He was paralyzed after crashing into the boards in his first 11 seconds of playing college hockey. He spent the last 25 years advocating for the disabled, fighting for a cure for paralysis, and encouraging compassionate behavior.

In May 2017, Roy was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame and received an honorary degree from his alma mater, Boston University.

