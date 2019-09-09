MAINE, Maine — Maine's fall hunting seasons will soon get into high gear, and the state's seasons for deer and bear are already in swing.

The season for hunting bears over bait began in late August, and it becomes legal to pursue bears with dogs on Monday. Almost all of the state's bear hunting takes place via one of those two methods.

The state's "expanded archery" season for deer also began on Sept. 7 in designated areas. The regular archery and firearms seasons will follow later in the fall.

The wild turkey season is not far off, as it becomes legal to bag the big birds on Sept. 16. Moose season starts in some areas on Sept. 23.

The hunts are major economic drivers in rural parts of the state.

