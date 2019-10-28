PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Red Claws welcomed two new players to training Monday at the Portland Expo, Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters.

They also welcomed new head coach Darren Erman to the first day of training camp on October 28. Enman was previously associate head coach of the ⁦NBA New Orleans Pelicans.

During his recent ⁦NBA debut, the 7-foot, 5-inch rookie Tacko Fall from Senegal, was greeted by fans of the opposing New York Knicks with chants of "We want Tacko."

Fall helped the Celtics win the weekend game verse the Knicks with four points including a dunk during his debut game.

The center will play for the Red Claws and the Celtics because Red Claws spokesman says they want him to grow and develop as a player. Fall was born and raised in Dakar, Senegal but moved to the U.S. when he was 16. He played college basketball for the University of Central Florida.

The team was recently purchased by the Boston Celtics for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition was announced on October 15, at a joint press conference at the Portland Expo Building where the team plays their home games.

Officials said the team will stay in Portland and there will be no disruption to the current Red Claws staff, though it may be augmented.

Red Claws owner William Ryan Jr. made the announcement flanked by Celtics President Rich Gotham, Red Claws Coach Austin Ainge and Red Claws President Duane Eubanks.

Ryan said he was thrilled that the Red Claws, who debuted in 2009, was sold to one of the "most storied professional sports organization in the world."

"We are already proud of what we do but I think you will see something even better," Ryan said.

RELATED: Maine Red Claws sold to Boston Celtics

RELATED: Red Claws won't be seeing as much charity at the charity stripe