PORTLAND, Maine — The Boston Celtics have acquired the Maine Red Claws basketball team.

The acquisition was announced Tuesday morning at a joint press conference at the Portland Expo.

Officials said the team will stay in Portland and said there will be no disruption to the current Red Claws staff.

They declined to disclose the sale price.

