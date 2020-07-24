Maine racing legend Bob Bahre dies, according to reports

Bob Bahre, former owner of New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Oxford Plains Speedway, was a key figure in Maine auto racing for decades.

OXFORD, Maine — The Maine motor racing community has lost a legend.

Bob Bahre, former owner of Oxford Plains Speedway and builder of New Hampshire Motor Speedway has died at the age of 93, according to reports.

Maine native and former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the loss of my friend & mentor... Bob Bahre. Bob had a tremendously positive influence on auto racing in New England & its trajectory into NASCAR. He built for the fans & worked for the sport! He had a profound impact on my life... I will miss him."

Another Maine NASCAR native, Austin Therriault, tweeted, "Bob is one of the most generous and thoughtful people I have met over the years. His impact on the New England racing community will never be matched. I'll be thinking of the Bahre family this weekend."

Bob Bahre and his wife Sandy didn't have much when they started out, except a passion for racing. In 1963, they took their midget race car from their home in Connecticut to a struggling track in Oxford, Maine. That trip changed the direction of their lives.

"Bob and I always did things together," says Sandy. "We went to the races together, so if he wanted to rent it or buy it, it was fine by me. I ran the ticket office and kept the points for the racers."

The young couple rented and then purchased Oxford Plains Speedway, and together, they built it into a point of pride in the community – driving customers in by making fan experience a top priority, and attracting big-name drivers like Bobby Allison and Richard Petty.

The Oxford 250 began in 1974 as a 200-lap race. Bob added the extra 50 laps the following year to make sure racers had to pit. His investment in the track, and in Mainers' love of racing, paid off.

"It went well. We were lucky," says Bob.

Bahre sold Oxford Plains Speedway in 1987 to focus on a much larger project.

The Bahre family bought Bryar Motorsports Park on Loudon, New Hampshire and opened the doors of New Hampshire International Speedway in 1990.

He lured NASCAR to the track in 1993 for several events.