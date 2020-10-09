Maine Principals' Association, State agencies release new fall sports guidelines

The new guidelines do not allow for tackle football, or indoor volleyball to be played this fall

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Thursday, the Maine Principals' Association, along with several state agencies, announced their 'Return to Competition for Competitive Athletics and Activities in Maine' plan.

These new guidelines generally align with the most recent Community Sports guidelines which were released on September 1.

The guidelines allow for golf and cross-country to be played between schools in any part of the state.

Field hockey and soccer teams will only be allowed to play in a regional schedule.

Volleyball and Football can only compete in inter-squad competition. Meaning schools will not be allowed to play each other.