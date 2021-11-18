Maine Principals' Association recommends vaccination, masks, and pool testing during winter

The Maine Principals' Association released its winter sports guidelines Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — With four days remaining until most sports begin their winter seasons in Maine, teams now have guidance from the Maine Principals' Association (MPA) on how to navigate through the next few months.

The MPA released its recommendations for winter sports and winter activities Thursday. Many of the guidelines are similar to those announced for the fall season.

In a release sent to member schools, the MPA is strongly recommending school staff and "those students that are eligible, be vaccinated" against COVID.

Wearing masks while in indoor settings is recommended for staff, students, and student-athletes. It is also strongly recommended school districts participate in pool testing programs.

The MPA made new updates to its guidelines for the indoor winter sports season, which include teams following restrictions put in place at venues that are not on school property. During postseason play, the MPA will follow Maine CDC recommendations for those competitions.

Individual school districts will also have the chance to develop their own guidelines this winter, according to the MPA release.

Those areas include spectator limits, concessions sales, cheerleaders during specific contests, weight/locker room use, participating against schools with different policies, wearing masks during competition, mandatory pool-testing, and out-of-state competition.

The MPA also reminded member schools of the guidelines as it relates to a staff member or student-athletes coming into close contact with a positive case of COVID.