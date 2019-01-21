SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Reverend Mark Tanner does the Lord's work in Skowhegan as a pastor of Federated Church but he may also want to buy a lottery ticket soon.

Tanner is a huge Patriots fan. Those who know him say, "he is an amazing, crazy Pats fan."

He took to the marquee sign outside his church on Friday, Jan. 18, three days before the AFCC Championship game in Kansas City with what some may say is a prediction, but ended up being a statement of pure truth.

"GOD DOESN'T HAVE A FAVORITE TEAM BUT THE PASTOR DOES!! PATRIOTS 37, CHIEFS 31"

Tanner correctly called Sunday's Patriots vs. Chief game down to the score.

The New England Patriots are now headed to their third straight Super Bowl, after they won an overtime coin toss and then went on to beat the Chiefs 37-31, just as Tanner predicted.

Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. We can't wait to see Rev. Tanner's Super Bowl sign!