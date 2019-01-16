AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is another step closer to 8-man football.

The MPA football committee met Tuesday to discuss sorting schools into three 11-man football classes and two 8-man football classes.

More than a dozen Maine schools expressed interest in the 8-man game, including Yarmouth and Old Orchard Beach. Schools have until the end of January to decide on whether they would commit to beginning 8-man football this fall.

The Football committee will meet again on January 31 to finalize their proposal.