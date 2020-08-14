Maine Maritime Academy suspends football program indefinitely, citing financial impact of COVID-19

“The football program is our most expensive non-academic program,” MMA President William Brennan said.

CASTINE, Maine — Dr. William Brennan, President of Maine Maritime Academy (MMA), announced Friday that the college is suspending its football program indefinitely while the school's administration reviews the overall financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon programs and the college’s operations.

“The football program is our most expensive non-academic program,” Brennan said. “As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are already mounting and with the prospect of a 10% curtailment in state funding, we need to review the program’s overall impact—and the impact of all programs—on our ability to continue to operate the institution.”

The school's rugby and wrestling club sports are also in review, both of which were canceled for the fall because of COVID-19-related public health guidelines.

“This is an administrative decision brought about by the extreme challenges we are facing as an organization,” Brennan said.

Brennan sent the following letter to the MMA community:

Dear MMA Community,

I am writing to let you know of a very difficult decision we have made to suspend our football program indefinitely while the administration reviews the overall financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon our programs and the college’s operations.

I don’t take lightly the fact that this decision impacts our students, our alumni, and our entire community, and I am saddened to have to share this news. I know that our athletics staff will do their very best to support our student-athletes through this difficult shift in our program.



President Brennan