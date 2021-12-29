Maine Mariners win wild Wednesday match, fans lace up to skate

After a 9-7 win over the Worcester Railers, more than 100 hockey fans laced up their skates and took to the ice.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the sports world, a 9-7 final score sounds like the result of a football game, not a hockey contest. But that was the case Wednesday afternoon when the Maine Mariners outpaced the Worcester Railers for the team's ninth win of the season.

Cross Insurance Arena in Portland was filled as kids and parents alike looked for things to do between Christmas and the New Year holidays. After the game, some "mini Mariners" got their turn to take to the ice when the third period ended.

More than 100 fans were able to skate on the ice where the pros play. Vice President of Business Operations Adam Goldberg said he was only expecting 50 or so post-game skaters, so he was surprised with the turnout.

He said promotional events like Kids Day are like community events for hockey fans around Maine.

"To be able to have these events, to be able to give something for people to come out and enjoy themselves, especially between the holidays. And as we get into the winter season, people are going to be looking for things to do, and we're happy to provide that for them," Goldberg said.

For about an hour, fans were able to lap around the rink, take some pictures, and have a unique end to the unique hockey game they watched before they tied up their own skates.

