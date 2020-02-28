PORTLAND, Maine — The finalists have been revealed for the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award, which will be handed out at the Mariners game vs. the South Carolina Stingrays on March 1: the one year anniversary of Captain Joel Barnes’ passing.

Captain Barnes passed away at the age of 32 on March 1, 2019, from injuries while saving another firefighters' life, fighting a fire in Berwick. Barnes had served with the Berwick Fire Department for two years and was the Training Safety Officer for the Department.

The award was created in October 2019 by a partnership between the Mariners, Teamsters Local 340 and the Berwick Firefighters Association.

To be eligible for the award, one must:

Be a fire or EMS responder in the state of Maine

Have at least three years of experience and be either active or recently retired (within the last three years)

Demonstrate outstanding professionalism and service to their community, and a commitment to promoting life safety education

The finalists for this year's award are Kevin Leavitt (Richmond Fire Department), David Petruccelli (Portland Fire Department), and Matthew St. Pierre (Hampden Fire Department).

The Mariners opponent on March 1 is the South Carolina Stingrays. Captain Barnes worked for three years (2013-2015) for Horry County Fire Rescue in Myrtle Beach, prior to moving back home to Maine.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The award will be presented during the second intermission.

Members of the Berwick Fire Department will present the colors and conduct the ceremonial puck drop. A moment of silence will be held in Captain Barnes’ memory.

Tickets can be purchased here.

