Maine Mariners sign Division III standout

Andrew Romano signed a deal with Maine's ECHL club Monday. He was a star at Division III SUNY-Geneseo, leading the country in scoring the past two seasons.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners added another forward to the roster Monday.The club announced the signing of rookie Andrew Romano.

Romano, 25, is a 2020 graduate of SUNY-Geneseo, a Division III school.

Romano had quite the college career for the Knights. In his junior and senior campaigns, the Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania native was named a first-team All-American.

The 5-foot-8 forward tallied 10 goals and 42 assists in his junior year, only to bump those numbers up the next season. He went just two games without a point in 2018-19.

In his senior year, Romano again led DIII in points with 56. He put up 42 assists in his final collegiate season and added 14 goals in just 27 games. Romano finished the season on a 17-game point streak.

In a press release sent out by the Mariners, Romano shared his thoughts of being signed.

“I am thrilled to start my pro career with the Mariners,” he said. “They have been sincere with me from our first conversation and that is something I really appreciate. I chose the Mariners because they have shown an undeniable respect for their players. I have heard great things about the team’s culture and I am excited to be a part of that.”

Before the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine was in fourth place in the ECHL North Division and close to clinching a playoff spot.

Romano will look to fit in as a playmaker at the next level. Notching 84 assists in 56 games over two years will help him become a great fit on whichever line he ends up on.

In the same team release, Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong added his excitement about signing Romano.

“He will fit in just perfect - he brings speed, skill and also plays on the edge,” Armstrong said. “I feel that will separate him from other smaller players in the league. He is not afraid of the middle of the rink where the goals and chances come from.”