The first coach in Maine Mariners history will join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms as an assistant coach. The Phantoms play in the AHL.

PORTLAND, Maine — After being named the first head coach in Maine Mariners history, as well as assistant general manager in 2019, Riley Armstrong will move on from Portland to join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' coaching staff.

The Phantoms play in the American Hockey League (AHL), which is the primary developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL).

Armstrong brought years of professional hockey experience behind the bench at the Cross Insurance Arena after spending years with the San Jose Sharks organization.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced some ECHL teams, including the Mariners, to forgo the 2020-21 season, Armstrong helped lead his club to two winning seasons.

Last month, Armstrong and his wife Amber donated more than $3,000 to the Locker Project, a nonprofit committed to fighting food insecurity in the greater Portland area. The proceeds were raised during the Armstrong Skills Competition held at The Rink At Thompson's Point in March.

The Mariners are expected to release more information about the coaching move on Tuesday.