PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- With just 11 days to go until their home opener, the Maine Mariners hit the ice on Tuesday for day one of training camp at Troubh Ice Arena.

The workout was open to the public. 29 players strapped on their skates and ran drills. Only 21 will make the opening day roster, and that number drops to 20 when the Mariners are 30 days into the season.

There are a few Maine-born players competing to make the cut. Biddeford's Trevor Fleurent and Brunswick's Brian Billett know it's going to take a lot of hard work to prove they're worthy of wearing the new Mariners jersey. They're both putting in the hours in the hopes of earning a spot on the team that's bringing professional hockey back to Maine. They're also hoping to inspire some Maine kids along the way.

"It was never in doubt how much this city loves its hockey," says Billett. "To be a part of it and to help build it back up, I think is tremendous. For youth hockey players in the area to have their idols out here on the ice and to see how hard we work... It's really nice to be a part of it."

"The youth support is great," says Fleurent. "I grew up in Biddeford watching pro hockey guys around here, so if I can return the favor for the younger guys and be a role model for them, that's great."

Training camp runs until Friday and is free and open to the public. After that, the Mariners will play two preseason games in Exeter, New Hampshire before the real action begins on October 13th when Mariners face the Adirondack Thunder in their home opener at 6 p.m. at the Cross Arena.

