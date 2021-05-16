Maine Mariners hockey is back in Portland

After the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of last years Mariners ECHL hockey season, the team announced a return to the rink for 2021-22 season

PORTLAND, Maine — Hockey fans can rejoice; pucks are back in Portland.

The Maine Mariners, the ECHL team that plays at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, announced the ECHL season is a go for 2021.

The New York Rangers affiliate announced In a press release that their season kicks off at the CIA Friday, October 22, when the Worcester Railers come to Portland to face the Mariners. Puck drops on the opener at 7:15 PM. The first Mariners' road trip is the next day as the teams complete a home-and-home series in Worcester at the DCU Center that Saturday.

Team President Danny Briere is excited to see hockey back in Portland.

"The great hockey fans of Maine have been unbelievably patient over the last year, understanding that playing the 2020-21 season was not a realistic option for us," said Briere in a press release. "To be able to welcome them back in the fall will hopefully make our return after the long wait that much sweeter. We look forward to putting another competitive team on the ice that will bring playoff hockey back to Portland and make a run at the Kelly Cup."

The Mariners will play in the Northern Division of the ECHL in the 2021-22 season.

According to the release, "The opponent breakdown for the season is as follows: Trois-Rivieres (15), Worcester and Adirondack (14), Newfoundland (13), Reading (6), and South Division opponents: Orlando (4), Jacksonville (3), South Carolina (2), and Florida (1)."

Friday home games will drop the puck at 7:15 PM, Saturdays at 6 PM, and Sundays at 3PM. Wednesday games will start at 7 PM. December 31 and January 30 games will have a special start time of 5 PM, while December 29 game is 3 PM. You can find the entire Maine Mariners schedule right here.